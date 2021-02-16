Green treat planned for KCR birthday

Rajya Sabha MP takes the initiative with ‘Koti Vriksharchana’ in Telangana

Telangana will get greener with over one crore new saplings to be planted to celebrate the birthday of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao on Wednesday.

The initiative is planned by Rajya Sabha MP J. Santosh Kumar, who floated the Green India Challenge that has spread across the country and also in several other nations where Telugu people reside.

His “Koti Vriksharchana” (Planting one crore saplings) appeal has evoked enthusiastic response from people of all walks of life, including film stars from Tollywood and Bollywood, who have joined the chorus for a major green drive as a birthday present to the Chief Minister.

Bollywood stars Ajay Devgan and Sanjay Dutt who had been active in the Green India Challenge also tweeted asking their followers to go green. Sanjay Dutt tweeted: “Let’s plant trees and nurture them. Let’s arrest global warming. Let’s save Earth otherwise we are doomed! Join me to say Happy Birthday to KCR.”

Ajay Devgan took to Twitter wishing birthday wishes to KCR and asking people to improve greenery. Tollywood actor Akkineni Nagarjuna also apprecited the initiative and urged people to plant a sapling as a gift to the Chief Minister on his birthday. Megastar Chiranjeevi released a video asking his fans and Telugu people to plant a sapling in the name of KCR on his birthday and nurture them to realise the dream of a Green Telangana.

Superstar Mahesh Babu went a step ahead posting a video of his family, including his son Gautham and daughter Sitara, planting saplings at his house embracing the “Koti Vriksharchana” initiative. He tweeted: “Planting and nurturing trees is one of the best ways to reduce global warming,” he said appreciating the initiative and wishing the Chief Minister.

Meanwhile, Mr. Santosh Kumar gave impetus to the programme distributing medicinal plants to the passengers at the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport. Along with RGIA CEO Pradeep Panekar and CISF DG M.K. Singh he distributed the saplings to the passengers arriving from Cochin.

He said arrangements have been made to make the initiative a success to honour the Chief Minister on his birthday. He said KCR’s dream is to transform Telangana into a Green state and his ‘Haritha Telangana’ programme to make it sustainable for generations to come has already paid dividends. He urged the people to participate in the programme in large numbers with same passion displayed during the Telangana struggle.