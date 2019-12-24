Green space on old Mumbai highway littered with waste

Contrary to popular perception that western parts of Hyderabad are better off when it comes to lung spaces, there is more needed in terms of improving greenery, maintaining parks and creating new facilities.

Accretion to the concrete jungle in many localities in the west means more people coming there, be it for work or to reside.

Accompanying the increase in the number of residential and commercial buildings are more vehicles on the roads and the resultant load on the ambient air quality.

While the demand is for more parks, as an immediate measure people in and around Gachibowli would like improved maintenance of the existing facilities. A green space running along the Old Mumbai Highway in Indira Nagar, created at the peak of Haritha Haram and until recently well guarded by fence, and a park in the neighbourhood are some such. A big challenge for the authorities is also misuse of the facilities, especially post sunset, when people throw left over food, discard, including break, liquor bottles and ease themselves in the open. Some of the commercial establishments have also used the green space for putting up their advertisement boards.

In the nearby JV Colony, two parks are relatively better off with scope for further improvement, especially better upkeep. Residents of Gachibowli are looking forward to more greenery around Barla Kunta lake that has been taken up for rejuvenation.