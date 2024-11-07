Green Pharma City taking shape, five firms plan facilities on 50 acres: Sridhar Babu

Hyderabad’s Green Pharma City is making rapid strides on the infrastructure development front with preparations underway for industrial setups within a year, Industries and IT Minister D. Sridhar Babu said at a review meeting on Wednesday, in which five leading pharmaceutical companies conveyed their plans to set up their facilities on 50 acres each.

Representatives of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories, Aurobindo Pharma, Hetero, Laurus Labs and MSN Pharmaceuticals shared their proposals, expressing readiness to invest significantly in Pharma City, the Minister’s office said in a release.

Mr.Sridhar Babu welcomed their interest and expressed confidence in the growth potential of the region. He said in alignment with the vision of Chief Minister A.Revanth Reddy, the upcoming Future City will include a dedicated Pharma City thus creating a powerful ecosystem for the pharmaceutical industry.

Together, the five pharma companies already employ over 2 lakh people. In the initial phase, each company has proposed establishing their facilities on 50-acre plots, the minister said. Detailing the infrastructure developments at Green Pharma City, including the ongoing work to ensure uninterrupted water and electricity supply, he said plans are in place to construct a world-class, 300-foot-wide highway from Kongara Kalan to the Regional Ring Road. The notification for this project has been already issued and the tendering process is expected to conclude by June next year. He also assured that a parallel Metro rail system will be established for enhanced connectivity.

Logistics parks, packaging zones and dormitories for workers are some of the other facilities planned to support the scale of pharma operations. The Minister highlighted the competitive advantage of Telangana, explaining that while states like Gujarat and Odisha may offer land at low rates they lack the robust ecosystem and supporting industries crucial for pharma success.

He said centralised steam (hot water vapour) supply through pipelines would be explored, reducing the need for individual boilers for each industry. Water supply will be directly managed by Telangana Industrial Infrastructure Corporation (TGIIC) and an industrial electricity policy announcement is expected soon. TGIIC MD Vishnuvardhan Reddy and Industries Department Director G. Malsur discussed further development plans, the Minister’s office said.