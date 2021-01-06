Green nod to SCCL’s plan to expand Ramagundam OC mine

This will increase production from the mine near Jallaram village to 8.82 million tonnes per annum

At a time when Singareni Collieries is beset with COVID-induced production and business losses this financial year, the company’s plans to overcome the unforeseen downturn in its operations at least in the next fiscal have got a boost with its proposal for the expansion of Ramagundam opencast (OC)-III mine getting the environmental clearance.

The green nod recommended by an expert committee of the Ministry of Environment and Forests (MoEF) would allow the company to increase the coal production from the mine near Jallaram village of Kamanpur mandal in Peddapalli district to 8.82 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) with peak of 9.52 MTPA from the existing capacity of 6.3 MTPA with peak production possibility of 6.8 MTPA.

The fresh nod would allow 20% production enhancement in the mine’s capacity in the initial five years, including coal production from 30 million tonnes (MT) to 38.42 MT and the removal of overburden to 285 million cubic meters (MCM) from 195 MCM.

As the excess overburden of 90 MCM could not accommodated completely in the internal dump/back filling area, it is proposed to increase the height of existing internal and external dumps up to 120 meters by dumping the excess overburden in a safe manner. The height increase of dumps is planned in order to avoid additional land acquisition.

According to the company officials, the Ramagundam OC-III was commissioned in 1988-89 with a production capacity of 2.75 MTPA and the first expansion was taken up from 2014-15 with enhanced production of 6.80 MTPA. Backfilling of overburden in the internal voids that began in 1994 is being continued.

The fresh expansion, second one, proposes to increase the excavation area from the present 1,113.70 ha to 1,229.41 ha within the total project area of 2,070.10 ha. The expert panel, however, has asked the project proponent (Singareni Collieries Company Ltd.) to ensure compliance of certain aspects with a specific time-line.

The non-compliances include incomplete construction of embankment along Jallaram vagu (stream), provision of high-efficiency bag filters in the crusher area, development of three-tier green belt with mix of native plant species of fruit-bearing and aromatic trees and not with exotic ones and establishment of an effluent treatment plant for water discharged from the coal handling plant.

While recommending the EC, the expert panel has also stipulated flood protection measures along Jallaram stream, including construction of check dams and stone pitching at vulnerable points, designing diversion of the stream in such a way to ensure that there is no water shortage to downstream users, and construction of toe wall with a height of at least 15-20 metres along the overburden dump, among others.