Green nod to Kaleshwaram a major milestone, says CM

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has welcomed the environmental clearance granted to the Kaleshwaram Project by the Central Government and said the project had reached a major milestone in securing the clearance.

The project was given forest clearance for phase-I and II and had now received this clearance which is crucial. All technical hurdles have been cleared for the project. He wanted the officials concerned to work with double vigour and ensure its completion on fast track to remove the suffering of the people that endured for more than four decades.

The Chief Minister’s reaction comes in the light of the expert appraisal committee according clearance to the project claiming that there was no danger to environment on account of Kaleshwaram Project. The EAC said categorically that it had no objection to the construction of barrages, pump houses and canals as part of the project.

Congratulating Irrigation Minister T. Harish Rao and officials of Irrigation and Forest departments, he said the development should be communicated to those working at the field level to ensure that there were no obstacles for the ongoing work.

According to a release, the Government acquired 3,100 hectares of forest land showing alternative land elsewhere and releasing money for afforestation.

The Chief Minister held a meeting at Pragati Bhavan on Monday with Mr. Harish Rao and senior officials of the department after the minutes of the meeting of the EAC were released. He said Kaleshwaram was an important project forming a major component of the Government’s efforts in redesigning projects to draw more water and utilise it at optimal levels. The project would serve 70% irrigation and drinking water needs of seven erstwhile undivided districts.

He wanted the officials to ensure that the project was completed at the earliest so that farmers need not have to wait for longer period to get water. The Government had resolved to provide water to one crore acres and work had been launched to fulfil the assurance.

It had been decided to fill tanks and reservoirs through water drawn from Kaleshwaram Project from the next monsoon and accordingly, targets had been fixed for completion of work like construction of pump houses, canals and barrages.

The Government was ready with required funds for the project. In addition to budgetary allocation of ₹25,000 crore during the current year, ₹20,000 crore was being raised through financial institutions. Land acquisition was progressing at a brisk pace after the Government enacted new legislation.