Green murder near IIIT stretch in Gachibowli

The success of the afforestation programme and protection of trees in the city may be gauged by one look at the IIIT stretch in Gachibowli.

About the same time when Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao was addressing the State Legislative Assembly on penal provisions incorporated against officials in the new Municipal Act, holding them responsible for the drying up of Haritha Haaram saplings, civic authorities in the city axed more than a dozen trees on the stretch without the Forest department’s permission.

As per the WALTA Act, whenever a tree needs to be axed for a valid purpose, permission should be obtained from the Forest authorities. In Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts, the District Forest Officer is authorised to grant or deny permission for up to four trees. If the number is more, then permission should be obtained from specially-constituted Tree Protection Committee.

All the 15 trees hacked were lining the IIIT compound wall between the entrance gate and Gachibowli Stadium, and encircled by a footpath laid about six months ago. The trees were planted by HMDA and were over 10 years old, said GHMC Urban Biodiversity wing officials, who got the trees chopped.

They said that the trees had dried up and posed a danger to vehicles passing by during heavy rains. On condition of anonymity, they admitted that the trees were deprived of water due to concrete base constructed around them for laying footpath tiles. The footpath was recently constructed by the Hyderabad Road Development Corporation (HRDCL).

“This is not an isolated instance. There are many stretches in the city, where footpaths are laid tightly around trees, depriving them of water and nourishment,” an UBD official said.

District Forest Officer Bhima Naik said he would conduct an inquiry into the incident, and take action against those responsible.