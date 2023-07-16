Green India Challenge: mega green drive taken up at Kondagattu forest area

July 16, 2023 06:40 pm | Updated 06:42 pm IST - JAGTIAL

In an exemplary display of collective endeavour to protect and preserve the environment, scores of students from JNTUH University College of Engineering, Nachupally, along with Green India Challenge founder and BRS Rajya Sabha MP Joginapally Santosh planted around 1,000 saplings in the Kondagattu forest block in Jagtial district on Saturday.

The major green drive was organised as part of the sixth phase of the ‘Green India Challenge’ on the theme ‘Fight against plastic pollution and control its use’.

Mr Santosh Kumar had earlier announced that the forest area adjoining the famous Kondagattu hill shrine would be adopted and developed under the Green India Challenge with an allocation of ₹1.04 crore. He also announced various initiatives including construction of a protective fence, walking track, watch tower, gazebos, and the restoration of the forest area surrounding the temple premises, according to a press release.

The participants of the mega event renewed their resolve to spearhead the collective efforts to expand the green cover, promote greener environment and combat the adverse effects of plastic pollution.

Speaking on the occasion, Mr Santosh Kumar expressed his gratitude to Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao for his vision and support for reconstruction of the renowned Lord Anjaneya Swamy hill shrine within the lush surroundings of Kondagattu forest area. This initiative aims to position the spiritual spot as one of the country’s premier centres of spirituality while nurturing its natural beauty, he added.

Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy, Backward Classes Welfare Minister G Kamalakar, Social Welfare Minister Koppula Eshwar, and a host of top officials of the Forest and other departments, were among those present.