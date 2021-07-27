Green India Challenge: Amitabh Bachchan plants saplings at Ramoji Film City

The actor lauds the efforts of GIC founder Joginipally Santosh Kumar

Actor and Padma Vibhusham awardee, Amitabh Bachchan on Tuesday, July 27, 2021 joined the Green India Challenge (GIC) planting saplings at the Ramoji Film City here and said he would extend the challenge to three more people to join in this green initiative.

Mr. Bachchan planted saplings along with the Green India Challenge Founder and TRS Rajya Sabha MP, Joginapally Santosh Kumar and actor Nagarjuna Akkineni. He lauded the efforts of the GIC in expanding the green cover across Telangana and the country.

Mr. Bachchan enquired keenly about the concept launched a few years ago and on what inspired Mr. Santosh to take up the initiative apart from understanding how the plants are cared for, tended even after years of plantation.

“I am surprised to know that more than 3 crore saplings have been planted as a part of the GIC on the occasion of Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration, K.T. Rama Rao’s birthday on July 24. It was certainly a mammoth task, and I am in awe of their dedication and commitment towards the environment,” the veteran actor said while speaking to the media.

Guinness record

The superstar also congratulated GIC for entering into Guinness Book of World Records with a massive plantation of 2 crore seed balls within an hour. Mr. Santosh Kumar explained that July 27 was also the death anniversary of India’s great scientist and former President, APJ Abdul Kalam, and it was an honour for Indians that Mr. Bachchan had become a part of the challenge on Kalam's anniversary.

Mr. Santosh said Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrashekhar Rao’s Haritha Haram programme to increase green cover in the State had inspired him to launch the Green India Challenge in which prominent personalities like Sachin Tendulkar, Ajay Devgan, Prabhas and most of the film stars and cricketers have already participated.

Mr.Bachchan opined that a noble and great initiative like Green India Challenge requires great participation from across the world and said that he would challenge 3 more people to take part in the same from his Twitter handle.

Actor Nagarjuna Akkineni too took part in the programme and planted a sapling along with film producer Ashwini Dutt and Ramoji Film City MD Vijayeeswari.