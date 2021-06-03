Green efforts of RGIA lauded

Gold Recognition awarded for sustainable airport operations

GMR-led Hyderabad International Airport Ltd. (GHIAL) has been awarded the Gold Recognition by the Airports Council International (ACI) Asia-Pacific Green Airports Recognition 2021 in the below 25 Million Passengers Per Annum (MPPA) category, for the fourth time in a row, on Thursday.

The award was decided by a distinguished global panel that recognized GHIAL’s Sustainable Airport Operations for effective Air Quality Management. ACI’s Green Airports Recognition programme promotes environmental best practices to minimize aviation industry’s impact on the environment and recognizes members for outstanding environmental initiatives and projects.

Some of the initiatives at GHIAL to improve the air quality at the airport and the surroundings that won the accolades of ACI include — Fixed Electrical Ground Power (FEGP) use resulting in prevention of auxiliary power unit and saving of Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF).

Solar powered Baggage Freight Loader (BFL), step ladder, electric coaches, tugs, and vehicles resulted in the saving of diesel and associated air emissions. Electric buses and cars in the city side of the airport resulting in the saving of diesel, single engine taxing of aircraft resulting in saving of ATF, said an official spokesman, in a press release.