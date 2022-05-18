Green crusader injured in hit-and-run in Khammam

Veteran green crusader and Padma Shri awardee Daripalli Ramaiah was injured after an unidentified vehicle, believed to be a motorcycle, hit him while he was crossing the road at Pallegudem village on the outskirts of Khammam on Wednesday morning.

He suffered grievous injuries in his legs. The incident occurred while he was on his way to a farm for watering the plants at Pallegudem in Khammam rural mandal, sources said.

He was admitted to ICU at the District Headquarters Hospital in Khammam. Mr. Ramaiah’s condition is stable, hospital sources said.

The relentless efforts of the green crusader, popularly known as Vanajeevi Ramaiah, to plant and nurture saplings in mission mode, won him the country’s highest civilian honour, the Padma Shri, in 2017.

Meanwhile, Khammam MP Nama Nageswara Rao spoke to hospital superintendent Venkateshwarlu over the phone and inquired about his health condition.