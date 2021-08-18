Green channel makes way for live organs

Hyderabad

18 August 2021 22:11 IST

Hyderabad Traffic police in coordination with their counterparts in Cyberabad facilitated the transport of live organs (heart and lungs) on Wednesday by providing non-stop movement to the ambulance carrying them.

The police arranged a green channel for transportation of the heart from Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet, to RGI Airport, Shamshabad, and the lungs from Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet, to Yashoda Hospital at Secunderabad.

In the first case, the ambulance left from Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet, to the RGI Airport at 12.08 p.m., which is 28 km, and the distance was covered in 28 minutes.

The other ambulance left from Yashoda Hospital at Malakpet to Yashoda Hospital at Secunderabad at 12.28 p.m., which is 11.07 km, and was covered in 17 minutes.

This year the police facilitated 20 such organ transport.