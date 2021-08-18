Hyderabad

Green channel makes way for live organs

Hyderabad Traffic police in coordination with their counterparts in Cyberabad facilitated the transport of live organs (heart and lungs) on Wednesday by providing non-stop movement to the ambulance carrying them.

The police arranged a green channel for transportation of the heart from Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet, to RGI Airport, Shamshabad, and the lungs from Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet, to Yashoda Hospital at Secunderabad.

In the first case, the ambulance left from Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet, to the RGI Airport at 12.08 p.m., which is 28 km, and the distance was covered in 28 minutes.

The other ambulance left from Yashoda Hospital at Malakpet to Yashoda Hospital at Secunderabad at 12.28 p.m., which is 11.07 km, and was covered in 17 minutes.

This year the police facilitated 20 such organ transport.


Our code of editorial values

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Aug 18, 2021 10:13:07 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/green-channel-makes-way-for-live-organs/article35986078.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY