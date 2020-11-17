‘Green Channel’ is a crucial lifeline

Success rate of transplant surgeries increases if organs reach a recipient at the earliest, say specialists

You must have chanced upon an ambulance with blaring siren zooming away on roads cleared of traffic. The reason they are provided a seamless ride is to preserve the heart or lungs kept in cold boxes.

Usage of the abbreviation ASAP (As Soon As Possible) is apt in this situation. Specialist doctors who conduct organ transplantations said that success rate of the surgeries increases if the organs reach a recipient at the earliest. And, it also helps avoid wastage of organs — whose importance is best understood by a person who has been waiting for it for years. In-charge of Telangana government’s Jeevandan Cadaver Transplantation Programme Dr G Swarnalatha said that around 5,000 people in the State are waiting for various organs.

Organs are harvested from patients who are declared brain-dead. Family members of the patients are counselled about the importance of the donation. After completing the due process, organs are harvested from the donor patients. To receive an organ, one has to register with the Jeevandan.

Ischemia Time is defined as the time period after blood supply is stopped to an organ and restored. Cold Ischemia Time is the duration from when blood supply is stopped and the organ taken out of box filled with ice. “The Cold Ischemia Time varies from organ to organ. For liver, it is up to eight to twelve hours. But the success rate of transplantation increases if you keep a short Cold Ischemia Time, usually less than six hours in case of liver. Green Channel is of help in these situations,” said Dr CH Madhusudhan, professor and head of Surgical Gastroenterology department and Liver Transplantation Unit, Osmania General Hospital.

Programme Director at KIMS Institute of Heart and Lung Transplantation, Dr Attawar Sandeep said that ischemia time for heart is a maximum of six hours. “The heart starts deteriorating after the ischemia time, unless some surgical modifications are made in the transplantation procedure,” he said.

Dr Sandeep said that if risk of transplantation is 5%, long ischemia time increases the percentage of negative outcomes.