Green channel helps transport beating heart

Hyderabad

29 January 2021 23:47 IST

Hyderabad traffic police facilitated the transport of a human heart by providing non-stop movement to the ambulance carrying the live organ.

At 04.24 a.m. on Friday they arranged a green channel for transportation from Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, to Care Hospital, Banjara Hills. The distance between both hospitals was 6.6 km and was covered in six minutes. “The medical team carrying heart left at 04.24 a.m. from Apollo Jubilee Hills, and reached Care Hospital at 04.30 a.m.,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar said.

Liver transplant

Seven out of 30 patients who underwent liver transplant surgery at Gleneagles Global Hospitals since the relaxation of lockdown were COVID-19 positive. In two instances, both donor and the recipient tested positive for coronavirus.

Advertising

Advertising

Raghavendra Babu, clinical head and senior consultant liver transplant surgeon at the hospital, said the transplant surgeries were performed with 100% success rate.