Green channel helps transport beating heart

Hyderabad traffic police facilitated the transport of a human heart by providing non-stop movement to the ambulance carrying the live organ.
At 04.24 a.m. on Friday they arranged a green channel for transportation from Apollo Hospital, Jubilee Hills, Hyderabad, to Care Hospital, Banjara Hills. The distance between both hospitals was 6.6 km and was covered in six minutes. “The medical team carrying heart left at 04.24 a.m. from Apollo Jubilee Hills, and reached Care Hospital at 04.30 a.m.,” Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) Anil Kumar said.
Liver transplant
Seven out of 30 patients who underwent liver transplant surgery at Gleneagles Global Hospitals since the relaxation of lockdown were COVID-19 positive. In two instances, both donor and the recipient tested positive for coronavirus.
Raghavendra Babu, clinical head and senior consultant liver transplant surgeon at the hospital, said the transplant surgeries were performed with 100% success rate.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath