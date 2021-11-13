Hyderabad

Green channel facilitates transporting live organs in Hyderabad

Hyderabad traffic police again on Saturday, November 13, 2021, facilitated the transport of the live organs by providing non-stop movement to the ambulance carrying the organ.

At 10.09 am they arranged a green channel for transportation of a heart and a pair of lungs from Yashoda Hospital to Malakpetto KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad.

The medical team carrying the live organs left Yashoda Hospital at 10.09 am and reached KIMS Hospital at 10.21 am. The distance of 11 km between the two hospitals was covered in 12 minutes.

So far this year, the traffic police has facilitated organ transport 30 times.


