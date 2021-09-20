Green channel facilitates lungs transportation

Hyderabad

20 September 2021 21:07 IST

Hyderabad traffic police on Monday facilitated the transportation of lungs by providing non-stop movement to the ambulance from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, to KIMS Hospital, Begumpet.

The 36.8-km distance between the airport and the hospital was covered in 26 minutes. The medical team carrying the lungs left at 2.52 p.m. from the airport and reached the hospital at 3.18 p.m.

The efforts of Hyderabad and Cyberabad traffic police in the transportation of live organs were applauded by the hospital, in-charge Additional Commissioner of Police (Traffic) D.S. Chauhan said.

Advertising

Advertising

So far, this year, the Hyderabad traffic police has facilitated organ transport 26 times.