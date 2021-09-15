Green channel created for transporting 2 live organs

Hyderabad

15 September 2021 19:58 IST

Hyderabad Traffic police on Wednesday created green channels to faciliatate non-stop transportation of two live organs.

At 9.52 a.m, Hyderabad and Cyberabad traffic police coordinated and arranged a green channel for transportation of lungs from Rajiv Gandhi International Airport, Shamshabad, to KIMS Hospital, Begumpet. The 36.8-km distance was covered in just 27 minutes.

In another case, they facilitated the transport of heart from Yashoda Hospitals in Malakpet to Nizam’s Institute of Medical Science, Punjagutta. The distance between two hospitals is 10.5 km and was covered in 12 minutes. The medical team carried the live organ at 1.44 p.m. from Yashoda and reached NIMS at 1.56 p.m.

Advertising

Advertising

The efforts of Hyderabad and Cyberabad traffic police were applauded by the management of Yashoda, KIMS, and NIMS. So far, this year, the traffic police has facilitated organ transport 23 times, Traffic DCP L.S. Chowhan said.