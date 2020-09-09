Green challenge at RGIA

HYDERABAD

09 September 2020 07:47 IST

Nearly 600 saplings planted by airport CISF personnel

GMR Hyderabad International Airport in collaboration with the Airport Security Group of Central Industrial Security Force (CISF) organised Telanganaku Haritha Haaram, #GreenIndiaChallenge function at Hyderabad Airport City near GMR Arena on Tuesday.

Rajya Sabha MP J. Santosh Kumar planted a sapling with Airport CEO Pradeep Panicker, chief airport security officer M.K Singh, Airport security head Bharat Kamdar following suit.

Approximately 600 saplings were planted by the airport CISF personnel during the event. Saplings were of native species like Neem/ Azadirachta indica; Pongamia/ Pongamia glabra; Bauhinia/ Bauhinia accuminata; Acacia/ Acacia auriculiformis; Pink Tabebuea/ Tabebuia rosea; Gulmohar/ Dalonix regia; Jacaranda/ Jacaranda mimosifolia among others. These plants will be maintained by the airport under its green initiative.

The airport has a natural ecosystem that supports the life of various flora and fauna with the main access road offering 12 km long four-tier landscape on both sides. This comprises lawn, ground cover, shrubs and trees with three metres median dotted with shrubs, palm trees equipped with cloud-based fully automated irrigation system, said an official spokesman in a press release.