Green Building Congress from Oct. 20

Chairman of IGBC Hyderabad Chapter and Co-Chairman, Green Building Congress 2022, C. Shekhar Reddy, Deputy Executive Director, CII – IGBC, M. Anand, Executive Board Member, IGBC & Managing Director, Commercial HVAC, India Region, Carrier, Chirag Baijal and Executive Director, CII – IGBC, K.S.Venkatagiri at the launch of 20th Editions of Green Building Congress 2022 in Hyderabad on Thursday, September 29, 2022.

Hyderabad will be hosting the Green Building Congress 2022 from October 20-22.

The 20th edition of the annual flagship event of Indian Green Building Council (IGBC), which is a part of industry body CII, will have ‘Advancing Net Zero Buildings and Built-Environment’ as the theme.

It seeks to sensitise various stakeholders to join the green building movement, deliberate and prepare a roadmap to achieve net zero emissions by 2070 in India, the organisers said in a release on Thursday.

The three-day event will feature exclusive sessions on green homes, green products and materials, and will showcase a range of green products, materials and latest technologies. Also, outstanding contributors to the green movement will be recognised and awarded.

“More than 80 eminent speakers are converging at the event and will cover a wide array of subjects in green buildings and built environment. With over 20 international speakers, the Green Building Congress 2022 is offering delegates a unique opportunity to learn about international best practices in green buildings,” said C. Shekar Reddy, IGBC Hyderabad Chapter chairman and co-chairman of the congress.

CII-IGBC executive director K.S. Venkatagiri said Telangana as partner State, 11 prominent national industry associations, World Green Building Council and five other green building councils have extended support for the event.