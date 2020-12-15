‘Green’ award for RGIA

HYDERABAD

15 December 2020 23:56 IST

GMR-led Hyderabad International Airport has won the prestigious CII-Green Power Performance Excellence Awards 2020 in the ‘Ground Mounted Solar’ category.

The award was virtually presented during an event organised by the Renewable Energy (RE) Council of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) – Godrej Green Business Centre recently.

The award came as a recognition for the excellent initiatives taken by the airport in generating solar energy at its 5 MW solar plant. “This recognition reaffirms our commitment towards green energy. Reduce, reuse and recycle are the mantras when it comes to the conservation of natural resources,” said airport CEO Pradeep Panicker following receipt of the award.

