Hyderabad

‘Green’ award for RGIA

GMR-led Hyderabad International Airport has won the prestigious CII-Green Power Performance Excellence Awards 2020 in the ‘Ground Mounted Solar’ category.

The award was virtually presented during an event organised by the Renewable Energy (RE) Council of Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) – Godrej Green Business Centre recently.

The award came as a recognition for the excellent initiatives taken by the airport in generating solar energy at its 5 MW solar plant. “This recognition reaffirms our commitment towards green energy. Reduce, reuse and recycle are the mantras when it comes to the conservation of natural resources,” said airport CEO Pradeep Panicker following receipt of the award.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Dec 15, 2020 11:57:06 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Hyderabad/green-award-for-rgia/article33340194.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY