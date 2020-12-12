Greater say for rural leaders in selection of PCC chief

Hyderabad

12 December 2020 01:07 IST

The party is strong in rural areas with 28% vote share

Opinions of rural Congress leaders, including district Congress presidents, contested MLAs and local body heads are likely to get more weight in the selection of the new PCC chief for which the deliberations are presently on.

Party sources said Congress is still a big force in rural areas as the reach of BJP was confined to cities and big towns and the high command wants to take their views quite seriously.

The local body elections held last year proved to certain extent that the party continues to hold its strength in rural areas despite the ruling TRS sweeping the polls. Congress was way ahead of the BJP in those elections garnering an impressive 28% votes. In fact, party’s share increased by 2% votes from the Parliament elections when it secured 26% and 24% in the 2018 Assembly elections.

In fact, party MLAs too are from rural dominant constituencies. But for T. Jayaprakash Reddy, who represents the Sangareddy constituency, all the present MLAs of the Congress hail from totally rural areas - Bhatti Vikramarka from Madhira; Podem Veeraiah from Bhadrachalam; D. Seethakka from Mulugu and Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy from Munugode.

Even in Lok Sabha elections, Congress bagged two big constituencies - Nalgonda and Bhongir - that are predominantly rural based. They are represented by Uttam Kumar Reddy and Komatireddy Venkata Reddy respectively. TPCC working president A. Revanth Reddy is other parliamentarian representing Malkajgiri, the biggest constituency in the country

The GHMC elections, however, proved that BJP surged ahead of Congress, which was in second place in majority divisions in the last GHMC elections. However, these elections were fought on a divisive platform and Congress’s secularism agenda had little takers in the city.

Congress believes that the BJP will take time to overcome it in the rural areas even if it continues its present aggression. “It is not just about the party but also the political future of rural leadership. We want them to give their honest opinion,” people involved in the process revealed. The exhaustive deliberations continued for the third day and will spill over to the fourth day on Saturday.