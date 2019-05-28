Grassland management expert visits Bejjur

Forest officias in Adilabad district on Monday got to interact with Professor G.D. Muratkar, an expert in grassland development and management and habitat improvement. He visited mathadi ootla in Gabbai beat of Bejjur range and the solar powered percolation tank in Kadamba range, both in Kagaznagar forest division of Kumram Bheem Asifabad district. Professor Muratkar explained different types of grasses, both palatable and non palatable to officers with an aim to improve the tiger habitat and corridors in the division. He also examined the feasibility of attracting funds from the Centrally sponsored schemes, Project Tiger for improvement of habitat in the tiger corridors. The identified tiger corridors link Tadoba with Kawal, Indravati with Kawal in Kagaznagar division and Tipeshwar with Kawal in Adilabad district. These are slated for development in near future.

Conservator of Forests, Adilabad Circle and Field Director Kawal Tiger Reserve C.P. Vinod Kumar led the team of forest officials.

Among those who were present were KB Asifabad District Forest Officer L. Ranajit Naik, Adilabad DFO B. Prabhakar, Nirmal DFO S.V.N.S. Prasad, Mancherial DFO Shivani Dogra and Kagaznagar Forest Divisional Officer M. Raja Ramana Reddy.