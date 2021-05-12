Granules India pledges 16 crore paracetamol tablets to govt.

Drug-maker Granules India has pledged to donate 16 crore paracetamol tablets (500 mg) to Telangana government over the next four months.

It will provide free one crore tablets a week, from May 12, Executive Director Uma Devi Chigurupati said in a communication to Industries, IT and Municipal Administration Minister K. T. Rama Rao.

Ms. Chigurupati and Executive Director Harsha Chigurupati also called on the Minister in the presence of Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan. Noting that the donation wass part “our social responsibility,” she said the cost of the 16 crore tablets that were to be donated would be ₹8 crore.

Paracetamol is one of the important drugs forming part of the COVID-19 treatment regimen. “Being largest producer of paracetamol, we believe that we need to make it available to patients at this hour,” she said.