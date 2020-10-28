Granules India, Laurus Labs to set up units in Genome Valley

Granules India to invest ₹400 cr. on Finished Dosages unit, Laurus ₹300 cr. for formulation facility

Pharma companies Granules India and Laurus Labs will be investing ₹400 crore and ₹300 crore respectively to set up manufacturing facilities in Genome Valley, Hyderabad.

The leadership of the companies met Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao on Tuesday and made the announcement. Their decision is a resounding endorsement of Brand Hyderabad, a release from the Minister’s office said.

Granules will invest ₹400 crore to set up a facility with a capacity to manufacture 10 billion units of Finished Dosages (FDs). The proposed unit will generate employment for about 1,600 persons. The Hyderabad-based company had manufacturing facilities in eight locations and presence in 75 countries. It operates the world’s largest commercial Pharmaceutical Formulation Intermediates (PFI) facility at Gagillapur near here.

The release said Chairman and Managing Director Krishna Prasad Chigurupati met the Minister at Pragathi Bhavan.

Laurus Labs CEO Satyanarayana Chava also met Mr. Rao and announced that the company will be setting up a formulation facility with a capacity of 5 billion units. The company plans to invest ₹300 crore in two phases of ₹150 crore each. In the first phase the plant is expected to provide employment to about 150 persons.

One of the leading manufacturers of API (active pharmaceutical ingredients) for anti-retroviral (ARV), oncology, cardio-vascular, anti-diabetics, anti-asthma and gastroenterology products, Laurus Labs has its research and development facility in IKP Knowledge Park, Hyderabad. It operates six manufacturing facilities in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

Thanking the leadership of the two companies for choosing to invest in Telangana, Mr. Rao said that the State government will provide all possible support to the firms. He said the proactive policies of the State government under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao are attracting global leaders in IT, pharma, textiles, aerospace and defence and other sectors to Hyderabad and other parts of Telangana.

The Minister expressed confidence that such investments in the manufacturing sector will provide the much-needed employment to local youth from Telangana, the release said.