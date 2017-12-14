‘Granular data key for efficient public expenditure’

NITI Aayog is considering implementing a Brazilian model to improve government intervention in identified areas by mapping households.

“We will be trying to do that in some district programmes we have,” senior consultant to NITI Aayog Rakesh Ranjan said, explaining that Brazil issued cards to the households after mapping them in terms of 6-7 identified areas.

Inaugurating a workshop organised as part of the 5th international conference on Big Data Analytics (BDA 2017), at IIIT-Hyderabad, he said while underscoring the significance of data that narrows down issues for the households such as access to healthcare, education and infrastructure, such data set could in turn make the government intervention robust.

One of the biggest cause for the lack of efficiency in public expenditure in the country is the absence of granular data, he said. Data should become a tool for us in the government to finetune our policies, he said, pointing to the shift in the approach that is already happening.

NITI Aayog is closely associated with the government programme for rapid development of 115 backward districts in the country. The criteria identified for development include education, health, nutrition, basis infrastructure such as road connectivity, electrification, access to potable water and individual toilets.