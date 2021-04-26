Grant Trunk third line project gets further boost

Works between Kolnur and Potkapalli commissioned

The significant third line project in the ‘Grand Trunk’ route of Telangana region viz., Kazipet – Balharshah project has been given further boost with the commissioning of works between Kolnur and Potkapalli for a distance of 7.75 km along with electrification and yard remodelling on Monday.

The section connecting northern with southern region of the country will provide continuous third-line facility for train operations along a stretch of 64 km between Potkapalli – Mandamarri, including the third line on Godavari bridge between Manchiryal and Peddampet, informed SCR General Manager Gajanan Mallya.

Kazipet – Balharshah route majorly comes under Telangana and a minor portion in Maharashtra. This main line provides crucial rail connectivity to many cement clusters, coal screening plants and power houses situated in this section. Due to the continuous increase in both freight and passenger services in this route, the section had become over-saturated.

To decongest this high-density section, tripling and electrification for 202 km (Telangana-159 km and Maharashtra-43 km) has been sanctioned in 2015-16 at an estimated cost of ₹2,063 crore. The third line work is being taken up simultaneously in different sections and progressing at a fast pace, he explained.

Salient features in the line commissioned of late, Potkapalli yard has been remodelled with distributed electronic interlocking system consisting of 113 routes, 46 signals, 26 points and 50 track circuits, modern signalling etc. The work has been taken up with minimum impact on train operations and once the entire project is completed, more trains can be run in an efficient manner, informed chief public relations officer Ch. Rakesh, in a press release.