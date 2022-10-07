Hyderabad

Grant for 4 automotive startups under innovation challenge

Four automotive startups have bagged ₹10 lakh grant each in an open innovation challenge conducted by tech startup incubator T-Hub and Renault Nissan Technology and Business Centre India (RNTBCI).

Imaginate, mSense, MayaMD, and RACEnergy were awarded ₹40 lakh for winning solutions to develop their Proof of Concepts. The startups also received an opportunity to pitch to RNTBCI leadership and gain access to their global mentorship network, T-Hub said on Monday.

With a focus on the automotive industry, the programme covered topics such as AI, IoT, Blockchain, RPA, electrification, Big Data, AR/VR, application development, cloud-based, materials, alternative fuels and others. Startups in growth stage with a minimum viable product in the areas of EV, automated vehicles, assistive technologies, bio-based materials, the internet of waste, re-use, and upcycling were chosen to participate in the programme that was rolled out earlier this year.

Mobility as a service, first and last mile connectivity, circular economy, and digitisation were themes of the programme, which received over 150 applications from startups across the country. In a release, T-Hub said it will keep enhancing the interaction between large corporations and startups, and towards strengthening the relationships, it will host a Corporate Innovation Conclave on October 20.


