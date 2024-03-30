Grandeur marks Rathotsavam in Vemulawada

March 30, 2024 09:37 pm | Updated 09:37 pm IST - RAJANNA SIRCILLA

An impressive shoba yatra was taken out on the penultimate day of the ongoing annual religious fete in Vemulawada of Rajanna Sircilla district on Saturday evening.

The religious procession marked Rathotsavam celebrated with grandeur and gaiety to the accompaniment of the traditional nadaswaram in the temple town.

Devotees, including Government Whip and Vemulwada MLA Adi Srinivas, dragged the rope tied to the chariot during Rathotsavam with devotion.

Shiva Kalyanam was performed at the famous Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada as part of the religious fete on March 28. The annual religious event will conclude on March 31.