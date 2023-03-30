Grandeur marks celestial wedding in Bhadrachalam

March 30, 2023 08:26 pm | Updated 08:26 pm IST - BHADRADRI KOTHAGUDEM

Religious fervour and grandeur marked the celestial wedding of Lord Rama with his consort Sita in the auspicious Abhijit Lagnam in Bhadrachalam, the abode of Lord Sri Sitaramachandra Swamy, on the occasion of Sri Rama Navami on Thursday.

The annual mega religious event witnessed a heavy turnout of devotees.

Amidst the spiritual ambience, the “divine couple” were united in wedlock at noon at the grand celestial wedding held in the flower-bedecked kalyana mantapam at Mithila Stadium in the temple town.

In line with the age-old tradition, Endowments Minister A Indrakaran Reddy presented mutyala talambralu and pattuvastrams to the “divine couple” on behalf of the State government

Vedic hymns echoed the jampacked Mithila Stadium as the temple priests performed the divine wedding ceremony in an atmosphere surcharged with spiritual bliss on the auspicious occasion.

Earlier in the day, the utsav idols of Lord Rama and his consort Sita, adorned with Pachala Pathakam, Chintaku Pathakam and other ornaments gifted by illustrious saint composer Bhakta Ramadasu, were brought to the venue of the celestial wedding.

Haryana Governor Bandaru Dattatreya, Telangana High Court Judges Justice Bheemapaka Nagesh, Justice Abhishek Reddy and Justice Sridevi, Bhadrachalam MLA Podem Veeraiah, Vedic pontiff Sri Tridandi Chinna Srimannarayana Jeeyar Swamy, Bhadradri Kothagudem Collector D Anudeep, and Superintendent of Police Dr G Vineeth, among others were present.