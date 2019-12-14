Grand showcase of Periodic Table

On the occasion of completion of 150 years of publishing the Periodic Table, the Royal Society of Chemistry-Local Section Deccan India in association with St. Ann’s College for Women, Mehdipatnam, organised a grand display of Periodic Table by students.

Director of Tata Institute of Fundamental Research, Hyderabad, V. Chandrasekhar, who addressed students, emphasised on the significance and impact of Periodic Table on mankind.

Secretary RSC-LSD V. Peesapati, Principal P. Amrutha, Head of the department of chemistry K.R. Radhika and dean of academics Smita Asthana took part in the event that was held in Hyderabad.

Prizes were given for the best element display. All participants were given Periodic Table cloth bags.