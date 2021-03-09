Grand Maha Shivaratri planned at Vemulawada

The Maha Shivaratri celebrations would be organised on a grand scale at Rajarajeshwara temple in Vemulawada of Rajanna-Sircilla district on Thursday, Minister for Endowments A. Indrakaran Reddy said at a review meeting held at the temple town on Tuesday.
The Minister reviewed the arrangements being made for Maha Shivaratri with revenue, police, medical and health, panchayat raj, rural water supply and other departments at a meeting held on the temple premises. Speaking on the occasion, he said it was being expected that the turnout of pilgrims and devotees would be about 4 lakh this time and arrangements were being made so that no inconvenience was caused to the devotees.
He stated that wearing masks was mandatory for every devotee and visitor to the temple along with maintenance of physical distance due to the COVID-19 restrictions.
The review meeting was attended by District Collector Krishna Bhaskar, Superintendent of Police Rahul Hegde, temple Executive Officer Krishna Prasad and other officials.
Earlier, the minister performed special pujas at the temple.
