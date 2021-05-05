Grand finale of HPS ‘YoungPreneurs’ event

HYDERABAD

05 May 2021 20:19 IST

The Hyderabad Public School (Ramanthapur) organised the ‘Grand Finale’ of the first edition of its ‘YoungPreneurs’ programme in virtual mode where six student teams competed for the elevator pitch and business plan competitions. ‘Unmask’ Team emerged winner in both contests, ‘Billectro’ Team emerged runner-up, ‘Studentorzo’ bagged the title as the best team known for perseverance and planning, ‘Aero Drones’ team bagged cystomer empathy title, ‘Sadan’ team’ for Persistance and ‘Wowinsite’ team for sustainable thinking and innovation.

Grand jury of this competition was angel investor K. Chandra Shekar, WE-HUB CEO Deepthi Ravula and founder/CEO Go North Ventures Sanjay Jesrani. Founder/CEO Actifio Ash Ashutosh was the chief guest, TiE board member Viveck Verma and alumni president Venu Vinod also spoke. YoungPreneurs programme is an initiative of the HPS(R) Alumni Association and was organised in partnership with TiE-Hyderabad, a press release said.

