Grand Challenge for innovation in food processing unveiled

April 30, 2023 12:29 am | Updated 12:29 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Ramesh Chand, Niti Aayog member, addressing the audience at the Food Conclave 2023, in HICC, Hyderabad, on Saturday. | Photo Credit: NAGARA GOPAL

A Grand Challenge for innovation in food processing, open to startups and innovators from across India, has been rolled out by the Telangana government.

The aim is to identify, through the challenge, unique propositions from startups and innovators in the areas of plant machinery, quality check, storage and godown monitoring of various commodities. The challenge aims to map innovations to enhance the rural food processing businesses, Telangana State Food Processing Society (TSFPS) Director Akhil Kumar Gawar said this after Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao launched the poster for the programme in the presence of Minister of Animal Husbandry and Fisheries Talasani Srinivas Yadav, Minister of Agriculture S. Niranjan Reddy and others at The Food Conclave 2023 here on Saturday.

Telangana State Innovation Cell (TSIC) in collaboration with TSFPS launched the poster for the programme that also seeks to recognise the Business to Government (B2G) startups and innovators and give them an opportunity to present their solutions and value propositions. The objective is to ease the start-up-procurement process by the government and enhance the standards of local food processing businesses by inculcating innovation.

In a release, the organisers of the Conclave said the focus will be on products and solutions pertaining to storage, processing machinery, packaging, distribution, quality and safety check by development of machinery, integrated tech platform for storage and payment, AI/IOT based real-time godown monitoring, traceability to monitor commodity quality, bio degradable post- harvest packaging.

Related Topics

Telangana / food

