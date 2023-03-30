ADVERTISEMENT

Grand celebrations of Ram Navami held at Hare Krishna Golden Temple

March 30, 2023 08:58 pm | Updated March 31, 2023 09:32 am IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

The festival of Sri Rama Navami was celebrated grandly at the Hare Krishna Golden Temple, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad on Thursday. As part of the celebrations, ‘Sri Radha Govinda’ appearing in the avatars of ‘Sri Sita Ramachandra’ were decorated brightly with flowers, new clothes and jewellery.

Amid vedic hymns and kirtans by devotees, a grand ‘Sri Sitarama Kalyanotsavam’ was performed traditionally in the morning. Among other festivities performed was the ‘Sri Rama Taraka Ashtottara Homam’ for the wellbeing and protection of one and all, followed by a speech by president of Hare Krishna Golden Temple Sri Satya Gaura Chandra Dasa Prabhuji. He said: “Lord Rama is the supreme personality godhead and he appeared to set a benchmark for an ideal king. He ruled his kingdom just like a father and ensured that the citizens are taken care of.”

Later in the evening, all the devotees performed Holy Parikrama and the festivities ended with Maha Mangala Arathi. All the devotees who attended the day-long programs were provided with lunch and dinner.

