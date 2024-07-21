ADVERTISEMENT

Grand Bonalu festival kicks off at Ujjaini Mahankali temple

Published - July 21, 2024 08:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy carrying a ‘pattu’ that he offered to the Goddess at Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Thousands of devotees swarmed the Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad on Sunday for darshan and carrying the bonam offerings seeking blessings of Goddess Mahankali on the occasion of Bonalu. The main attraction of the celebrations was the dance by Potharajus, with vermillion and turmeric paste smeared all over their bodies.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy took part in the prayers at the temple and offered a ‘pattu’ (silk saree) to the Goddess. BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also offered ‘bonam’ along with his family. Other ministers and senior leaders from Congress and BJP also took part in the prayers.

Devotees offered various traditional dishes including bonam (rice cooked with milk and jaggery), along with curd, sugar and turmeric water placed in earthen pots.

Rangam Bhavishyavani

The two-day festivities at the temple include ‘Rangam Bhavishyavani’, which is rendered by a maiden on Monday. In trance, she will answer questions of devotees about what lies in store for the State in the year ahead. All arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct.

For the convenience of women devotees offering Bonam to the Goddess, authorities arranged separate queues. Barricades have also been set up to ensure smooth passage for thousands of devotees, who are expected to throng the temple.

