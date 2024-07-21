GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Grand Bonalu festival kicks off at Ujjaini Mahankali temple

Published - July 21, 2024 08:52 pm IST - HYDERABAD

The Hindu Bureau
Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy carrying a ‘pattu’ that he offered to the Goddess at Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad on Sunday.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy carrying a ‘pattu’ that he offered to the Goddess at Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad on Sunday. | Photo Credit: RAMAKRISHNA G

Thousands of devotees swarmed the Ujjaini Mahankali temple in Secunderabad on Sunday for darshan and carrying the bonam offerings seeking blessings of Goddess Mahankali on the occasion of Bonalu. The main attraction of the celebrations was the dance by Potharajus, with vermillion and turmeric paste smeared all over their bodies.

Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy took part in the prayers at the temple and offered a ‘pattu’ (silk saree) to the Goddess. BC Welfare Minister Ponnam Prabhakar also offered ‘bonam’ along with his family. Other ministers and senior leaders from Congress and BJP also took part in the prayers.

Devotees offered various traditional dishes including bonam (rice cooked with milk and jaggery), along with curd, sugar and turmeric water placed in earthen pots.

Rangam Bhavishyavani

The two-day festivities at the temple include ‘Rangam Bhavishyavani’, which is rendered by a maiden on Monday. In trance, she will answer questions of devotees about what lies in store for the State in the year ahead. All arrangements have been made for the smooth conduct.

For the convenience of women devotees offering Bonam to the Goddess, authorities arranged separate queues. Barricades have also been set up to ensure smooth passage for thousands of devotees, who are expected to throng the temple.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.