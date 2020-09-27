Gramodaya Chamber to launch village monograph project

HYDERABAD

27 September 2020 21:52 IST

Village development plans to be prepared for at least 100 villages in TS

Gramodaya Chamber of Commerce and Technology (GCOT), a social enterprise registered as a non-profit company under the Companies Act, has decided to launch preparation of village monographs in about 100 villages of Telangana and prepare Gram Panchayat Development Plans, as part of the 150th Mahatma Gandhi Jayanthi celebrations this year.

The village monograph project is a technology platform developed by GCOT based on information collected on 200 parameters, including qualitative and quantitative data, by linking specifics of the village.

The launch of the project is scheduled as part of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Mahatma Gandhi to be held virtually for three days from October 1 to 3 due to the prevailing pandemic.

According to chairman of the organising committee of the celebrations Dr. B. Pratap Reddy, the village monograph project is conceived with an objective of achieving village self sufficiency through agricultural support, farmer-producer organisation promotion, animal hostel, non-resident village model, women and youth empowerment, healthcare and wellness.

“The strengths of GCOT include training, capacity building, marketing support, enabling access to markets and project management to make villages selected under the project self-sufficient,” Dr. Pratap Reddy said.

As a beginning, Professor Jayashankar Telangana State Agricultural University (PJTSAU) has signed a partnership with GCOT for procurement, processing and promotion of Telangana Sona, a premium superfine variety of rice developed by the university.

About GCOT, Dr. Pratap Reddy said that it was founded by the alumni of Osmania University during the centenary celebrations of the varsity in 2017-18 and was spearheaded by Vasanth Kumar Damasthapuram, also known as Delhi Vasanth, an alumni of OU. Mr. Vasanth undertook a 2,140 km padayatra from his hometown Zaheerabad to New Delhi covering Andhra Pradesh, Maharashtra, Madhya Pradesh and Haryana in 2007.

As part of the 150th birthday festivities of Mahatma Gandhi, GCOT has instituted Gramodaya Bandhu Mitra Puraskar to be given to 150 individuals and institutions working on Gandhian perspective of agriculture, rural development and self sufficiency of village towards ‘gram swaraj’, Dr. Pratap Reddy stated, adding that GCOT would also release a global declaration with the motto of re-imagining India for new global order.