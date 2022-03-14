Gramener to offer 500 Data Science jobs in two years

March 14, 2022 15:52 IST

US firm’s new office in Hyderabad opened by Minister KTR

New-Jersey-based firm Gramener opened on Monday a 250-seater development and research office here and with it announced plans to bring 500 data science jobs to Hyderabad over the next two years.

The city provides access to key talent, great infrastructure and entrepreneur-friendly IT policies to support the firm’s rapid growth, co-founder Naveen Gattu said on the decision of Gramener, which originated in Hyderabad in 2010 and expanded globally.

The Hyderabad office will have a capacity of 250 data science resources with a unique skill combination of statistics, design and technology. The data science firm said it helps enterprise decision making with data stories built using a low-code application development platform and leveraging ML, AI, automated analysis and visual intelligence.

Seeking to highlight the opportunity Gramener sees in North America as businesses – small and large – look to leverage AI in critical business decisions, Chief Revenue Officer Matt Ferry said “our focus is on pharma and life sciences, supply chain and logistics and ESG.”

Gramener expansion in Hyderabad will “help us to address this demand from North American market by bringing more than 500 Data Science jobs to Hyderabad over next two years,” he said.

Industries and IT Minister K.T. Rama Rao, inaugurating the office, said despite its significance role in shaping sound decisions, data science remains under-rated. He recalled how the State government, soon after Telangana formation, in 2014 had undertaken one of the largest household surveys globally in a single day. The government is keen on working with firms such as Gramener to make most of its huge data mine, of 36 crore datasets, including to help make inter-operable decisions and improve coordination among various line departments.

Announcing that Telangana has signed an MoU with Gramener, IT and Industries Secretary Jayesh Ranjan said the State government is committed to embracing technology in all walks. Several startups have made use of one of the richest repositories of data it has, anywhere in the country, to enhance the accuracy and efficiency of their solutions.