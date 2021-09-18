Graduation and Placement Day at GNITS

Guru Nanak Institutions celebrated their 17th Graduation and Placement Day when 1,200 students received medals and degree certificates.

Twenty six gold and silver medals were presented to first and second rankers of all branches in UG and PG programmes at the event by Meka Venkata Chalapathy, Head Talent Management, Virtusa Consulting, and Debashish Ghosh, Country HR Head, Berkadia.

Gagandeep Singh Kohli, Vice-Chairman, Guru Nanak Institutions, and H S Saini, Managing Director, said that more than 1,000 students received appointment letters from about 100 companies that participated in the on-campus and off-campus placement drive including Accenture, TCS, Cognizant, and HCL among others. This year highest package for engineering students was ₹12 lakh per annum in engineering and MBA courses, they said in a statement.