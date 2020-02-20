Govt’s RICH, MedTechConnect to launch Project Tej

Telangana government and MedTechConnect have joined hands to launch Project Tej, an initiative to enable aspiring entrepreneurs test their innovative ideas in the field of medical technologies.

MedTechConnect is a platform founded by engineering and technology solutions company Cyient and Xynteo’s India2022 coalition. On Wednesday, at the BioAsia 2020, Telangana’s Research and Innovation Circle of Hyderabad (RICH) and MedTechConnect signed an MoU to accelerate and support the indigenous innovations in medical technologies.

A release on the MoU signing said through Project Tej, medical technology innovators and device manufacturers can validate the usability of their devices in public health settings and gain access to public health channels. The project testbeds would complement TS infrastructure projects, including the Telangana MedTech Park and ensure the State becomes a favourable destination for MedTech investments.

The primary focus of Project Tej is to launch testbeds for large-scale clinical validation, usability assessment and business model evaluation in real-world clinical settings for late-stage medical technologies; provide structured mentoring from the industry on design, manufacturing, and commercial access; and facilitate market access to validated technologies in public and private healthcare channels.

“With this initiative, we want to use the expertise available in the State to ensure ground-breaking medical technologies can deliver quality healthcare for all,” RICH Director General Ajit Rangnekar said. Executive Chairman of Cyient B.V.R. Mohan Reddy said it will accelerate adoption of indigenous and cost-effective innovations in medical technologies.