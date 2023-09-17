Govt.’s progressive policies, welfare schemes behind development in Telangana: KTR

September 17, 2023 01:21 am | Updated 01:22 am IST - HYDERABAD

With its progressive policies and welfare schemes, Telangana government has brought great development in the State over the past 10 years, Minister K.T.Rama Rao said here on Saturday.

The government has successfully overcome the electricity and drinking water crisis as well as ensured urban and rural development with its holistic, integrated, inclusive and balanced approach, he told members of CREDAI- Maharashtra.

In doing so, the government has put to rest apprehensions that were raised by many at the time of Telangana formation on the way forward for the State, Mr.Rama Rao said at the meeting organised at T-Hub here. The team from Maharashtra is on a three-day visit to Hyderabad to study the progress made by Telangana, especially the development in the city.

A release from the Minister’s office on the programme said Mr.Rama Rao also cited the strong bonds people of Telangana and Maharashtra. Many districts of Maharashtra share historical and cultural ties with Telangana and were a part of the State of Hyderabad in the past, he said.

Underscoring the progress of Telangana across sectors under Chief Minister K.Chandrasekhar Rao’s leadership, he emphasised Hyderabad’s improved infrastructure, booming real estate and continuous growth. Governments need to understand that the cities have become economic growth engines for the development of the State and country. Mr.Rama Rao said urban development can be possible with more funds allocation for development of infrastructure. Telangana government is pursuing multi-faceted approach for development of Hyderabad, he said, citing how besides placing emphasis on basic infrastructure, the State government has laid stress on administrative reforms and unique policy measures such as TS-iPASS and TS-bPASS.

The Maharashtra delegation appreciated efforts of the Chief Minister and the Minister for the progress of the State and said Telangana was registering growth at a “speed that was faster than a bullet train”, according to the release from Mr.Rama Rao’s office.