Govt. yet to decide on release of water to Nizamsagar

The State Government is yet to take a decision on release of Singoor water to Nizamsagar. Due to reasons best known to the authorities the decision has been kept pending.

According to sources, 7 tmcft needs to be released to Nizamsagar for Kharif season. Last year the water was not released as there was sufficient water, but this year farms under the Nizamsagar have dried up due to lack of water. While the full reservoir level at Nizamsagar was 16 tmcft it has fallen down to 4 tmcft. It was highly impossible to irrigate those lands unless water was released from Singoor.

The Singoor Reservoir, which had received surplus water during last year floods, has stored 29.5 tmcft. However, due to various reasons including release of water from Singoor canals, evaporation and providing drinking water the present storage level stands at 17 tmcft. Majority of the inflows into the Singoor Reservoir come from Karinja in Karnataka and Saigam in Maharashtra. About 80% of the reservoir will be filled only after two months either in August or September.

Meanwhile, the authorities have sent proposals for allocation of 4 tmcft of water for drinking water purpose and 5 tmcft for Mission Bhagiratha.

“We are yet to receive any official communication from the Nizamsagar authorities seeking water release from Singoor Reservoir. We are ready to release the water and the Government has to take a decision in this regard,” said an official on condition of anonymity.