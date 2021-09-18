Govt. will not hesitate to file sedition cases against Opposition: KTR

Hyderabad

18 September 2021 20:35 IST

‘Stop defaming Telangana with false figures’

TRS working president and MA&UD Minister K.T. Rama Rao has threatened that the government will not hesitate to file sedition cases against people who were trying to defame Telangana’s growth and belittle the achievements with false figures and allegations.

In response to criticism from both the Congress and BJP, “which have taken a criticism route loaded with personal abuses targeting Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao”, he said on Saturday, “We don’t mind if they abuse us personally but if they try to defame Telangana, we won’t hesitate to file sedition cases.”

Drug charges

Ridiculing TPCC president Revanth Reddy for repeatedly targeting him as the “brand ambassador for drugs”, he said that he was ready for a drug analysis test to prove his innocence but Mr. Reddy should also ensure that Congress MP and former AICC president Rahul Gandhi takes the same tests.

Referring to the ‘chargesheet’ filed by the Congress at the Gajwel ‘Dalita Girijana Dandora’ meeting on Friday, he said that those who were “involved in criminal cases focus on filing chargesheets only” hinting at Mr. Revanth Reddy. The TRS Minister said that Congress leaders themselves have openly claimed that the PCC top post was bought for ₹50 crore and no decency could be expected from such people in politics. He reiterated that TRS leaders would rebuke the criticism in the same language used by Congress leaders.

KTR also ridiculed BJP’s criticism on TRS not celebrating September 17 as TS Liberation Day. He said that the party’s stand was clear and it would recognise June 2 (When Telangana State was formed) as Liberation Day. On questioning that June 2 was the date when Telangana was separated and not liberated, he said, “Don’t get into nuances and understand the spirit.”

Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah’s outburst against TRS in his meeting at Nirmal on Friday, he said that Mr. Shah should have spoken on how much the Centre contributed to projects in Telangana. “The BJP, which speaks of September 17 as Liberation Day, has failed to approve pensions for freedom fighters of the Telangana Armed Struggle, which was against the Nizam’s tyranny.” On BJP accusation that TRS was afraid of AIMIM, he said that no one was scared of it except BJP.