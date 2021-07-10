‘Govt. will fight even with God for its due’

HYDERABAD

10 July 2021 23:13 IST

KTR takes part in development programmes in Narayanpet

Minister for Municipal Administration, Information Technology and Industries K.T. Rama Rao has said that the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) government would not only fight with Andhra Pradesh but even take on the God for the State’s rightful share in Krishna water and make the combined Mahabubnagar prosperous by irrigation every inch of cultivable land.

“Under the leadership of Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao, the State government won’t compromise on the issue of Krishna wates and get every drop of water that belongs to Telangana and complete Palamuru-Rangareddy lift irrigation scheme at the earliest”, Mr. Rama Rao said participating in Pattana Pragathi programmes that were organised in the district headquarters town of Narayanpet on Saturday.

The police resorted to a lathicharge against slogan-shouting Akhil Bharat Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) activists who obstructed the Minister’s convoy in protest against unemployment.

The police beat some of them brutally while dispersing the crowd.

‘Will stop injustice’

The Telangana Rashtra Samithi government would not only stop the injustice heaped on the combined Mahabubnagar district and achieve the State’s judicious share in Krishna water, the Municipal Administration, Information Technology and Industries Minister said.

Stones laid

He laid foundation stones for integrated handloom training and textile park, integrated market, martyrs memorial park and inaugurated a children’s science park. He also inaugurated children’s intensive care unit (ICU) ward in the District Hospital.

Speaking on the occasion, the Information Technology and Industries Minister sought to know whether any other State in the country was implementing welfare schemes such as Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bima, Kalyana Laxmi and other being implemented in Telangana.

‘TS distinction’

Telangana had the distinction of producing highest quantity of paddy production and procurement during the recent rabi season, he noted adding that the government was working on establishing food processing zones to make value addition to the farmers’ produce.

Stating that people used to get drinking water supply once in two weeks in the combined Mahabubnagar district, he said they were getting it every alternate day now. He announced construction of new Collectorate and other offices.

Mr. Rama Rao said weavers’ welfare was priority to the State government and as part of it they would be extended insurance scheme on the lines of farmers soon.

The handloom training and textile park, first of its kind, would be established with a cost of ₹10 crore, he stated.

Ministers S. Niranjan Reddy and V. Srinivas Goud, Member of Parliament M. Srinivas Reddy, legislators S. Rajender Reddy, C. Rammohan Reddy, G. Balaraju, A. Venkateshwar Reddy, P. Narender Reddy, K. Narayan Reddy and S. Vani Devi, District Collector D. Hari Chandana and others participated.