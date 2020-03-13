Govt. will enhance power tariff, property tax: KCR

The State government has announced its resolve to enhance the power tariff and property tax in urban and rural areas in the coming days.

The tariff hike would not, however, impact the poor and marginal groups and “tariff will be hiked for those sections which can afford”. “There will be no indiscriminate increase in power tariff. The hike will be for sections which can afford and absorb it,” Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao said.

The Chief Minister recalled that the government had been supplying 24-hour quality power to all sections since it took the reins of the State. “How can the government enhance quality of supply without enhancing the tariff? People should cooperate with the government, which is working to further enhance the quality of services,” he said, exhorting the elected representatives to explain to people facts in a transparent manner in seeking their cooperation.

He said the government would also hike the property tax in urban and rural areas as it would become a source of revenue for effectively administering local self-governments. Accordingly, property owners would be asked to conduct self-assessment of the property and give declaration so that tax could be fixed.

“In the event of the declaration being proved wrong, the owners will be levied 25 times the property tax and a provision for awarding two-year imprisonment has been incorporated in the new legislations that have been enacted recently,” he said. The Chief Minister was replying to the short discussion on Palle Pragati in the Legislative Assembly on Friday.

He said the government was firm on ensuring quality services to people and there would be no compromise in this regard. The government had therefore fixed roles and responsibilities for officials and elected representatives and action would be initiated against those found wanting in discharge of duties assigned to them.

Soft pedalling the issues related to Panchayat Raj system resulted in the present sorry state of affairs of the local bodies and the government had therefore decided to go for a complete revamp of the systems to make them more accountable. In this context, he quoted the overwhelming success of tree plantation in villages that had witnessed 86% survival. “Anyone can go and inspect this. Such survival rate could be achieved after elected representatives like councillors are made responsible for it,” he said.

He expressed concern that the Panchayat Raj system had been diluted and weakened by successive governments and the system had been politicised to such an extent that liquor flowed freely during the Panchayat elections. “There has to be some beginning. Concrete steps are needed to cleanse the entire system for making it accountable. The government had therefore defined framework for administration at different levels so that they deliver services effectively,” he said.

He asserted that people no longer went by the hollow assurances given by the political parties and credibility had become an important factor in selecting their representatives. He cited the Congress’ promise of waiver of loans up to ₹ 2 lakh at one go while the TRS said it would waive loans up to ₹ 1 lakh in four instalments. “People trusted us and I stand by my conviction,” he said.