Govt. under pressure to close schools

The State government is facing tremendous pressure to close schools in Telangana with the rising spread of coronavirus but it is yet to take a decision.
A senior Minister said the scare among people was increasing by the day but the government wanted to take a cautious path. Closing the schools might create panic among people, which the government did not want in these circumstances.
Even if the government decides to close schools and colleges the ongoing exams would continue.
The pressure has increased with several other State governments announcing closure of schools, colleges, malls and pubs that see a large number of people coming together. Governments in Delhi, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Kashmir announced immediate closure of schools and colleges.
Even the IITs suspended classes and some of them asked the students to vacate the hostels.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.