Hyderabad

Govt. under pressure to close schools

The State government is facing tremendous pressure to close schools in Telangana with the rising spread of coronavirus but it is yet to take a decision.

A senior Minister said the scare among people was increasing by the day but the government wanted to take a cautious path. Closing the schools might create panic among people, which the government did not want in these circumstances.

Even if the government decides to close schools and colleges the ongoing exams would continue.

The pressure has increased with several other State governments announcing closure of schools, colleges, malls and pubs that see a large number of people coming together. Governments in Delhi, Karnataka, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, and Kashmir announced immediate closure of schools and colleges.

Even the IITs suspended classes and some of them asked the students to vacate the hostels.

