Govt trying to scuttle Ganesh Chaturthi festival: BJP

HYDERABAD

18 August 2020 20:59 IST

Police trying to threaten festival organisers, says Bandi Sanjay

Telangana Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has accused the TRS government of trying to scuttle the Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations in the twin cities and across the State under the guise of COVID-19 restrictions on Tuesday. Party president Bandi Sanjay told the media that the police and other authorities are resorting to threatening the Bhagyanagar Utsav Samithi members on the manner in which the festivities should be done.

This was despite the Samithi and related organisations making it amply clear that the nine-day long festivities will be conducted taking all the necessary precautions. If ‘false’ cases are foisted against the organisers, the BJP will stand by them and oppose the government actions, he warned and charged that it was the government departments which were clueless on how to manage the festival.

Mr. Sanjay said the party cadre will lay siege the houses of the TRS leaders if the government continues to put hurdles in celebrations of the festival which began with the call of freedom fighter Bala Gangadhar Tilak to bring unity in society.

