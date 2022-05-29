‘Govt. trying to lure visitors bound for Lanka, China’

Liaising with other countries for holding destination events to woo tourists, says Tourism Minister

The government has taken cognisance of “revenge tourism” with the COVID-19 pandemic situation improving, and is trying to attract tourists usually flocking to Sri Lanka or even China for either pleasure trips or business deals, said Union Minister for Tourism G. Kishan Reddy on Sunday.

“We are trying to target tourists going to these two countries because of the current fragile situation in Sri Lanka following financial and political issues and the continuing restrictions in China,” he told a press conference at the BJP party office.

Revenge tourism refers to the phenomenon wherein people wish to break free from the pandemic fatigue and monotonous routine that has developed in the wake of the coronavirus crisis.

The Ministry has also taken steps to open 20 desks in embassies in various countries from just four earlier to correspond and collaborate with their counterparts for conducting destination events, festivals and the like to help bring in more visitors.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has not gone anywhere, though we have eased some restrictions. A few other countries have also opened up different activities. We are continuously monitoring the situation,” he said.

With regard to domestic tourism, Mr.Reddy noted that the footfall is more towards Srinagar and Kedarnath with hotel room rates rising up to ₹1.5 lakh a day in the Kashmir Valley. “We have set up a portal for regulating tourists towards Kedarnath in view of the fragile landscape and approaching monsoon, but people have been coming directly in large numbers,” he said.

Tourist clubs are being set up in all educational institutions to promote domestic tourism. Children of the respective areas would be taken to the nearest tourist places, and competitions to ignite a passion in travel and tourism will be organised.

“This is as per the Prime Minister’s wish for the people of the country to visit at least 15 domestic tourist places. We are going to evolve rules and regulations for the tourist clubs, and have written to the CBSE Board,” he added.